Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Dolph. This young man is a mixed breed around 70 lbs. He is a loving friendly boy who loves attention. He seems to do well with other dogs; however, we are unsure about cats. His adoption fee this week is $22 as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. He would love you to meet him and potentially take him home forever. As the cold months are approaching, the shelter is needing more blankets here at the shelter and, the shelter supplies dog houses to those in the community that are in need. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED