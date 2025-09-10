Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Rory. He is a 6-year-old mixed breed around 55 lbs. He is pretty calm, well-mannered, and past all the puppy chaos so, he would make a calm companion for someone looking for a loyal best friend. We do believe Rory may like to be the only pet in the home due to being selective with some of his shelter friends. He is $22 this week as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. Stop out and meet him so you can see if he is a good match for your family. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED