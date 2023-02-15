X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
32 minutes ago

Looking for a love bug to have to spend all your valentine’s days with? Meet Willow. She is a 38 lbs., 10-12 month-old, pittie mix. She is a pure sweetie and she will absolutely melt your heart. She seems to do well with other dogs here at the shelter but, we do recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting Willow. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Cottrel: Signs of spring offer reason for optimism
2
Cedarville awarded $490K in scholarship funds for STEM students
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top