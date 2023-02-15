Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a love bug to have to spend all your valentine’s days with? Meet Willow. She is a 38 lbs., 10-12 month-old, pittie mix. She is a pure sweetie and she will absolutely melt your heart. She seems to do well with other dogs here at the shelter but, we do recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting Willow. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED