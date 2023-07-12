X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
20 minutes ago

Meet Tulip. She is a 47 lb. border collie mix, around 3-years-old. She is a very sweet-natured girl, who loves to play and cuddle. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you’d like to meet Tulip, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Grandmother of 20-year-old killed in Springfield: ‘His smile lit up a...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top