Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Tulip. She is a 47 lb. border collie mix, around 3-years-old. She is a very sweet-natured girl, who loves to play and cuddle. We have not seen issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you’d like to meet Tulip, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED