Clark County Pet of the Week

Burke is a young, 55 lb. shepherd mix with a big smile and a loving heart. His adoption fee, $22 this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Come meet this happy guy today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
