Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Tater! This 1.5-year-old Pittie mix is 62 pounds of pure spud-tacular love. Tater is a total sweetheart who’s always ready to dish out the affection. He’s never met a person he didn’t love, and he’s been doing well with other dogs at the shelter. Of course, we always mash in a meet-and-greet with any pups at home to make sure it’s a great fit. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED