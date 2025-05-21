Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Patsy. She is a beautiful 1-year-old mixed breed, weighing approximately 45 lbs. She’s an incredibly calm and gentle soul with the sweetest disposition. We believe Patsy is house trained as long as she is on a regular schedule to get restroom breaks. If you have other pets at home, we do recommend a meet and greet to ensure a good match. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED