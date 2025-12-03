Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a new cuddly friend for this cold season? Meet Oreo! This sweet girl is a mixed breed that weighs around 50 lbs. She is a friendly girl who loves attention. She seems to do well with other dogs, however, we are unsure about cats. Her fee includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. She would love you to meet her and potentially take her home forever. As the cold months are approaching, the shelter is needing more blankets here at the shelter and to those in the community that are in need. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED