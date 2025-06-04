Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Gomer! He is a 100 pound Mastiff mix with a huge heart and an even bigger personality. He absolutely loves toys and treats and is full of potential, but he’s also a very strong dog who needs some structure. He would benefit from a dedicated, experienced handler who can give him structure, guidance, and plenty of patience. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
