Clark County Pet of the Week

News
20 minutes ago

Meet Ralf. He is a Chocolate Lab mix, around 7-months-old. As he is still so young, he is only about 38 lbs. right now and still has some room to grow. He does well with other dogs, children and people. He is an absolute love bug but also loves to play. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Ralf. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

