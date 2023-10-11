Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Aaron Baker, 51, of 225 N. Jackson St., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Steven R. Baker, 26, of 1505 W. Main St., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jessika N. Brewer, 33, of 426 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jennifer L. Garrettson, 36, of 1837 Rebert Pike, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Oscar Lopez, 27, of 345 W. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Travis Lunsford, 36, of Dayton, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jose E. Perez, 27, of 2025 Columbus Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa L. Rice, 52, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christina L. Wilson, 47, of 2624 Lexington Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

