Chelsa Whitley, 34, of 420 E. Mulberry, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3314 E. National Road, public defender appointed.

Christopher L. Bates, 34, of 1527 S. Western, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David J. Beelek, 45, of Middletown, criminal damaging amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision probation.

Carl M. Cook, 39, of 420 E. Mulberry, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet of 3314 E. National Road.

Chenille D. Davis, 23, of Columbus, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Jimmy L. Pressey, 53, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 2 days credit for time served, probation without fees, theft, dismissed.

Pecolar N. Bailey, 24, of Cincinnati, fugitive, dismissed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of 1810 E. Wittenberg Blvd, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due by 5/30/23 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $150.

Jesse J. Howard, 38, criminal damaging amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, fine and costs due by September 27, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., to serve 6 additional days from 4/11/23, no further charges for 1 year, fine and costs paid by deadline as condition of the suspended time, fined $250.

Steven D. Purkey, 50, of 1117 Fulton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert B. Rapp, 57, of 1314 W. High St., Apt. B, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, terminate administrative license suspension, fine and costs due by June 7, 2023 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $375, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Bobby L. Stamper, 54, of 1336 Beverly Avenue, assault, dismissed.

Bobby L. Stamper, 54, of 1336 Beverly Ave., criminal mischief, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, mental evaluation/follow up treatment, journey to freedom, review for restitution 10/18/23, random drug screens, fined $350.

Brandie R. Trollinger, 24, of 907 E. Rose St., theft amended to attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, jail suspended on condition no offenses for 1 year.