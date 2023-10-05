Cases called included:

Spencer Althouse, 33, of 269 Glenmore Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joy S. Carlos, 30, of London, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cameron A. Lewis, 30, of 887 Stone Crossing A, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary E. Fulton, 37, of 1710 Morgan St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Joseph Kropel, 62, of Whiting, IN, OVI, continued, public defender appointed

Amariuna L. Smith, 20, of 642 Cedar St., assault, dismissed.

Bryan S. Tacey, 34, of Dayton, criminal trespass, continued, refused public defender, contact only for exchange of child and court hrgs.

Caleb J. Beers, 31, of 24 E. Home Road, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 32, of 909 Linden Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Mckenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

William W. Rice, 28, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed

Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of 123 W. High St., domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, 6 months of probation, 25 days credit for time served/balance suspended, fined $25.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry, Apt. 307, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Bethany C. Wallace, 31, of Dayton, criminal trespass, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Brian K. Adkins Jr., 38, of 217 E. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of 880 Gable St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Shaniece M. King, 33, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Steven D. Skaggs, 41, of 809 Wiley Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 164 days suspended, 6 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, probation for 1 year after released, fined $50.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 45, of 1936 Pompano St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 45, of 1936 Pompano Street, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.