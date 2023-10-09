Cases called included:

Joy S. Carlos, 30, of London, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason A. Lebaroff, 45, of 901 W. Columbia St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of 311 Hickory Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Martin A. Gonzalez Gonzal, 30, of 108 S. Hubert Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.

Deja T. L. Yates, 21, of Cincinnati, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jose Gomez, 34, of 3222 Woonsocket St., physical control, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, 200 hours if fine and costs not paid by review date, fined $500.

Gildardo Morales, 26, of 2483 Hilltop Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Demartaz A. Cox, 25, of 126 E. Cecil St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

James W. Palmer, 45, of 708 East St., prohibited operation, guilty, fined $50, operating without reasonable control, guilty, fined $25, stop sign, guilty, fined $25.