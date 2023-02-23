Joseph Wilbert, 34, of 125 The Post Road D, disrupting public service, continued, bond $1,500, domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000.

James A. Hannon, 49, of 318 S. Belmont St., gross sexual imposition, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew C. Morgan, 29, of 1888 Clifton Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended jail C/C pay $100 on restitution start 3/1, fined $300.

Megan D. King, 27, of 735 Villa Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert E. Brookshire, 46, of 861 Odgen Road, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, drug/alcohol assessment required with follow up, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375, OVI/refusal, dismissed, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Ronald E. Coley, 38, of 315 S. Burnett Road 617, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Caleb J. Diamond, 29, of South Charleston, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fine and cost to be paid by April 4, 2023, fined $150, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

James J. Fout, 39, of 1938 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Joshua E. Hughes, 28, of Scranton, PA, marked lanes, dismissed.

Joshua E. Hughes, 28, of Scranton, PA, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, DR CMV while disqualified, dismissed.

Kalaysha Limpreux, 21, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

April D. Mcfarland, 44, of 110 E. Hickory Grove #18, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.