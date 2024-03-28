Bradley J. Robertson, 29, of 808 Elm St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyson J. White Sr., 44, of 820 Elm St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $15,000.

Yesenia T. Betsey, 31, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, continued, no contact.

Tyler J. Foster, 26, of Trenton, immunity prohibited condition, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Tristan J. Keaton, 22, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Murray, 37, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Andy T. Nguyen, 31, of Liberty Twp., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Terance B. Sheppard, 39, of 1587 Warder St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

John Stoltz, 45, of New Carlisle, telephone harassment, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, post conviction no contact order, fined $250.

Richard L. Whaley, 57, of 126 Brent Drive W., Apt. A, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 19, of 1116 Linden Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Dell B. Cameron Jr., 30, of 1342 Evergreen Road, request for bail, dismissed.

Cheyenne N. Carroll, 22, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, criminal damaging, continued, no contact.

Joshua M. Frock, 34, of 4850 Troy Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Jaylin D. Cameron, 25, of 1115 Heard Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, immunity prohibited condition, bench warrant ordered.

Kellen M. Etherington, 21, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, may be considered for early release after assessment, costs due by end of probation.

Shane M. Rettig, 30, of New Carlisle, physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due before probation ends, fined $500.

Jacob A. Ward, 29, of 1032 N. Belmont Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., falsification, dismissed, theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, address unknown, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, if released early for treatment in 23CRB02493, the court will suspend this sentence to facilitate, treatment, fined $150.