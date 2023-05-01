Joshua A. Hearn, 34, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Nancy I. Mckinster, 36, of 763 Farlow Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $50,000.

Terry L. Pridgen, 27, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. F, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed, bond $5,000.

Robert J. Royse, 65, of Fairborn, drug paraphernalia offense, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on law abiding for 1 year, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, assessed costs $250.

Robert J. Royse III, 65, of Fairborn, drive without valid license, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $150, child restitution, no contest, not guilty, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $200.

Nashae L. Stephens, 29, of 141 E. Cassilly St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Michael A. Stidham, 31, of Vandalia, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Chantel A. White, 23, of 1616 Mckinley Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Leroy C. Dearmond, 18, of 314 E. Rose St., aggravated menacing amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days jail/CTS.

Carl E. Hallen, 49, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. G, obstructing official business amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days/CTS.

Travis S. White, 48, of 4060 S. Charleston Pike, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John R. Holloway, 60, of 1821 W. Main St., public indecency, guilty, 50 days of jail with 50 days suspended, fined $200.

Milford C. Day Jr., 60, of Sidney, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.