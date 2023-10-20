Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 minute ago
X

Cases called included:

Troy B. T. Byrd, 36, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

James R. Conley Jr., 44, of 6122 New Carlisle Pike, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of 1602 Southgate Ave., hit skip, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amy N. Jackson, 41, of 6131 Twitchell Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dustin N. Melson, 32, of 2150 W. Possum Road, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul W. Patton, 55, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Paul W. Patton, 55, theft, continued, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Home Depot on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500.

Theresa D. Poole, 56, of Wheelersburg, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Breauna C. Dennis, 24, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Wisner Estimable, 40, of 1581 Karr St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brittani D. Price, 36, of Dublin, request for bail, dismissed.

Joshua J. Rowe, 32, of Urbana, request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas J. Greiner, 32, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 28, of 5543 Lower Valley Pike, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

In Other News
1
Voices of America Country Music Fest announces another 2024 headliner
2
Northwestern parent seeks rumble strips on Route 41 after bus crash
3
What’s happening this weekend: Car show, fall events and more
4
Clark, Champaign schools remind students, staff of bus safety
5
Springfield’s Krazy Taco business sold; new owners will open next month
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top