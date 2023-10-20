Cases called included:

Troy B. T. Byrd, 36, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

James R. Conley Jr., 44, of 6122 New Carlisle Pike, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of 1602 Southgate Ave., hit skip, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amy N. Jackson, 41, of 6131 Twitchell Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dustin N. Melson, 32, of 2150 W. Possum Road, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul W. Patton, 55, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Paul W. Patton, 55, theft, continued, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Home Depot on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls on Bechtle Ave., bond $2,500.

Theresa D. Poole, 56, of Wheelersburg, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Breauna C. Dennis, 24, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Wisner Estimable, 40, of 1581 Karr St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brittani D. Price, 36, of Dublin, request for bail, dismissed.

Joshua J. Rowe, 32, of Urbana, request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas J. Greiner, 32, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 28, of 5543 Lower Valley Pike, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.