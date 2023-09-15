Clark County Municipal Court cases

33 minutes ago
Cases called included:

Jamie Brown, 36, of Marysville, guilty, bond $5,000.

Jamie L. Brown, 36, of 830 E. Rose St., fugitive, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1201 E. John St C, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Christina L. Mitchell, 50, of 1205 E. John St., Apt. L, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 37, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, jail consecutive to 23CRB01958 and concurrent with 23CR0528, costs to be paid within 1 year.

Lucas A. Fultz, 40, of 270 S. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 24 months of probation, jail concurrent with 23CRB730, ISP probation, fined $750, assault, guilty, unknown sentence, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 25 days of jail, 24 months of probation, jail concurrent with 23CRB690, ISP probation.

Andrea R. Beverly, 34, of 1124 W. Mulberry St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Andrea R. Beverly, 34, of 1124 W. Mullberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Dejuan Couchot, 18, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

