Calvin D. Clark, 65, of New Carlisle, fugitive, innocent, continued, bond $30,000.

Keith A. Craig, 53, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

James A. Hannon, 50, of 318 S. Belmont St., immunity prohibited cond., innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph Judy, 37, of New Carlise, drive without valid license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Judy, 37, of South Charleston, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Michael G. Kitchens, 53, of Kettering, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

George E. Snyder, 61, of 2403 Bellevue Place, felonious assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, to represent self, defendant must give address prior to release, bond $5,000.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Curtis Whitmore, 41, of 305 Catherine St., theft, guilty, continued, psi ordered, bond $5,000.

David J. Wilson Sr., 37, of 532 S. Light St., open container/vehicle, innocent, dismissed.

Austin R. Boyd, 36, of 2114 Hillside Ave., drive without owner consent, dismissed.

Paul Espich, 39, of 410 Crossgate Court, drive without owner consent, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Paul Espich Vincent, 39, of 410 Crossgate Court, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, of 314 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, guilty, credit for time served, 30 days of jail.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, of 419 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail consecutive to 24CRB00158/CTS, CC to be paid within 3months.

Mchale T. Kendall, 33, of 355 Scott St., obstructing justice, dismissed.

Robert A. Preston, 33, of 1605 Morgan St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Andrew J. Shelton, 46, of 25 E. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Robert Baker, 46, of 120 Old Mill Road, assault, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with victim.

Demetrius T. Brown, 29, of 135 Wilson Ave., fugitive, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Carl L. Weldy, 34, of 1754 Allison Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert R. Bundy, 42, of 1432 E. Catherine St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley A. Chaney, 35, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Bryan F. Slone, 41, of 1205 1/2 W. High St., assault, dismissed.