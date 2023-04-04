India J. Colquitt, 33, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jason A. Hileman Jr., 21, of 1657 Edwards Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

John R. Holloway, 60, of 1821 W. Main St., public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron Jacolby Hunt, 35, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Aaron Jacks, 39, of 3961 Upper Valley Pike, request for bail, dismissed.

Danielle N. Kniess, 40, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul M. Pence, 55, of 739 Summer St., making false alarms, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Paul M. Pence, 55, of 739 Summer St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Douglas P. Rogers, 26, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A .Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Lamont A. Waltonustin, 48, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of 777 N. Burnett Road, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Trevor A. Young, 24, of Medway, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.