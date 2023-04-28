Chantel A. White, 23, of 1616 Mckinley Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dwight E. Bowen, 37, of 2299 S. Yellow Springs St., making false alarms, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Bawi C. Lian, 26, of Galloway, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1201 E. John St. C., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lawrence Cardosi, 24, of 1538 W. High St., hunt/fish without permission amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due by May 23, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $150.

Kyle Horner, 40, of 3214 Eastham St. (mail), domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $50, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $200.

Peggy A. Jenkins, 45, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jonathan R. Moore, 28, of 816 Mansfield Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Lauren A. Rinehart, 47, of 525 W. Home Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, fined $375, speed, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Brittany L. Weathers, 25, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine and costs due by June 27, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.