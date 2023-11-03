Cases called included:

Dorothy S. Aldridge, 43, of 501 W. High St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Herschel D. Beavers, 61, of 532 S. Light St., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Herschel D. Beavers., 61, of 532 S. Light St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Tomisha L. Bullard, 30, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael I. Gonzalez, 31, of South Charleston, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael W. Palmer, 50, of 126 E. Mulberry St., Apt. B, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michelle J. Rond, 43, of Delaware, obstructing justice, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Haley Schuler, 22, of 6519 1/2 Conway Drive, driving without owner consent, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda J. Cheek, 48, of 315 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike #13, domestic violence, continued, CT appointed counsel-PD conflict, no contact condition of bond.

Daniel R. Stevens, 43, of 1835 Summitt St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Amanda J. Cheek, 48, of 315 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, no contact condition of bond.

William A. Cunningham, 40, of Xenia, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry L. Lavender III, 41, of Kitts Hill, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Michael R. Smith, 46, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Roderick J. Williamson, 41, of 122 E. Madison Ave., complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Steven R. Baker, 26, of 1505 W. Main St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Larry D. Clarkston, 60, of 5887 Old Mechanicsburg Road, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Dylan Craft, 21, of Vandalia, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of 880 Gable St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Georgia B. Jackson, 46, of 206 N. Greenmont Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brent Nelson, 39, of New Carlisle, damaging or endangering, dismissed.

Brent A. Nelson, 39, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to complete druge/alcohol assessment, treatment and follow up, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to provide releases to PO for current treatment, fined $525.

Brianna D. Parish, 45, of 643 Feese Place, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Adrianna R. Parks, 23, of New Carlisle, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Worley, 41, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.