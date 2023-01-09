Cailtin A. Davis, 21, of 328 N. Race St., assault, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 month probation, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months.

Robert D. Wigton, 69, of 2550 N. Limestone 105, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days jail, CTS, 3 days DIP, 57 suspended law abide, fined $375.

Darrin W. Campbell Jr., 30, of 107 S. Freeman, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 26, of 1224 W. Jefferson St., menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Keith E. Noel II, 40, of 1309 W. Mulberry, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Paul W. Patton, 54, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Romayro Perez, 27, of Cleveland, TN, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Neil E. Segovia, 35, of 225 E. Madison Ave., DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Willie C. Weatherly Jr., 20, of 24 E. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan A. Baxter, 26, of South Charleston, OH, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended with compliance with all orders, one year probation, continue mental health and med. compliance, fines and costs by end of probation, fined $150.

Aaron T. Clay, 31, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., resisting arrest reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug and alcohol assessment & follow up, mental health assessment journey to freedom, anger management at discretion of PO, fined $50.

Paul L. Masters Jr., 51, of Dayton, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stefan Clemmons, 36, of Columbus, OH, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, open container public, dismissed.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 34, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Charles G. Fox II, 34, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Brooke D. Howard, 35, of 1581 Cora St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jocelyn A. Perdue, 55, of South Vienna, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brooklyn A. Smith, 18, of 3011 Haverhill St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tyffanie L. Zinn, 37, of 3691 Middle Urbana #101, assault, dismissed.

Markeese L. Brown, 20, of 422 W. High St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samuel P. Ricketts, 47, of Morrow, OH, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

Timothy L. Yancey, 42, of 25 E. Liberty St., obstructing official business, dismissed, immunity; prohibit conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must comply with all mental health counseling, meds and treatment, continue treatment with Mckinly Hall, fined $150.