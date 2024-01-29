Gordon R. Dean Jr., 45, of 223 E. Southern Ave., weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael A. Krugh, 33, of 2421 Tavenner Ave., child endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Sara A. Rose, 25, of 1516 W. North St., child endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Alexis N. Dixon, 21, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Alexis N. Dixon, 21, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $600, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Luke D. Holloway, 23, of Englewood, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Alyssa L. Allison, 30, of North Lewisburg, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Ethan C. Cochran, 32, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Adam C. Douthy, 38, of 2024 Morgan St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty.

Adam C. Douthy, 38, of 2024 Morgan St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail, 6 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit for time served, suspend balance, fined $250, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Chad M. Gibson, 49, of 241 S. Yellow Springs, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, credit any time served, fined $100.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Richard T. Lewis, 0, of 2680 Tecumseh Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, of 2680 Tecumseh Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Keith L. Roe, 61, of 1437 1/2 S. Limestone St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with 23CRB02247 consecutive with 23CRB03000.

Keith L. Roe, 61, of 1437 1/2 S. Limestone St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with 23CRB02247 consecutive to 23CRB02946.

Keith L. Roe, 61, of 1437 1/2 Limestone St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with 23CRB02247 consecutive with 23CRB02991.

Chance T. Daube, 34, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave., criminal damaging, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, child endangering, guilty, 170 days of jail.

Sarah E. Knowlton, 29, of 302 E. Pleasant, request for bail, dismissed.