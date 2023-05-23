Cases called included:
Sean R. Brown, 39, of Dayton, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 434 Sycamore, bond $2,500.
Adam D. Carmichael, 45, strangulation, continued, refused to attend court/refused public defender, no contact/not to be 500 feet 533 E. Grand, bond $50,000, domestic violence, continued, strangulation, continued, refused to attend court/refused public defender, no contact/not to be 500 feet 533 E. Grand, bond $50,000.
Aaron Dunaway, 47, of 4121 Derr Road, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 4121 Derr Road.
Timothy R. Hall, 59, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.
Joshua M. Howard, 32, of S. Charleston, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.
Jason E. Loring, 39, of Harrisburg, misuse credit cards, bench warrant ordered.
John C. Mccoy, 42, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Ciera L. Owens, 32, of 4785 Ridgewood Road, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with Sharee Dean.
Lisa M. Poe, 38, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, no contact wwith Walmart.
Kristy M Ratliff, 51, of Enon, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.
Michael W Rose, 35, of Dayton, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 905 Bellows Drive.
Donovan Voage, 38, address unknown, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,000.
Raeanna R Wise, 23, of 1017 Robinson Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1314 Delta Road, bond $7,500.