Joshua M. Howard, 32, of S. Charleston, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of Harrisburg, misuse credit cards, bench warrant ordered.

John C. Mccoy, 42, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciera L. Owens, 32, of 4785 Ridgewood Road, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with Sharee Dean.

Lisa M. Poe, 38, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, no contact wwith Walmart.

Kristy M Ratliff, 51, of Enon, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Michael W Rose, 35, of Dayton, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 905 Bellows Drive.

Donovan Voage, 38, address unknown, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,000.

Raeanna R Wise, 23, of 1017 Robinson Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1314 Delta Road, bond $7,500.