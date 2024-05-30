Chad M. Conley, 34, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Cara L. Graham, 31, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Felisha Lanfranco, 42, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed

Ryan D. Mccreary, 44, of Springfield, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, discharge of firearm, innocent, continued.

Candace M. Pyles, 37, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Techelet Sayan, 36, of Springfield, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50, resisting arrest, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 85 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, no new offenses & pay fine and costs by 2-6-25, assessed costs $250.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appt, bond $2,500, possess drug abuse instrument, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Corey E. Taylor Sr., 54, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey S. Wade, 48, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, menacing, continued.

Jill R. Albers, 44, of Versailles, assault, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Jacob E. Bennett, 32, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 25, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, driving without valid license, continued, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, display of license plates, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Noe E. Bustos, 45, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Rodney Callicoat, 54, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Barbara A. Clifford, 41, of St Paris, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Marisa Dean, 21, of South Charleston, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due w/in 4 months, fined $100.

Michelle L. Fout, 44, of Springfield, complicity, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due w/in 6 months, may not be in any retail establishment w/Joe Buck, fined $200.

Skyler I. Harper, 32, aggravated robbery, continued, must provide address before released if bond posted, bond remains $15000 cash.

Hope D. Houston, 54, of Xenia, OVI, continued, failure to yield/red light, continued.

Nicholas R. Hubbard, 40, of Fairborn, hit skip, continued, turn and stop signal, continued.

Brittney E. Hughes, 38, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued, child endangering, continued.

J. P. King, 50, of Sidney, falsification, guilty, 24 days credit for time served, 24 days of jail, fine and costs due w/in 3 months, fined $200.

Carl J. D. Lemmings, 34, of Springfield, theft, continued, failure to comply, continued, flee/elude police officer, continued.

Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Fairborn, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Saundra L. Newland, 23, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Sadrack Oreste, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Juan M. Ramirez, 37, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued.

Onaldo Romaine, 30, of Springfield., domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Anthony D. Trent, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Oleg V. Varniychuk, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Justin T. Watts, 40, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Jereal D. Wells, 40, of Springfield, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron L. Baker, 52, of Springfield, theft, continued, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Michael A. Brandon, 67, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond w/electronic monitor, menacing, continued.

Sarah D. Clark, 31, of S. Vienna, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, domestic violence, continued.

David E. Garrett, 72, of Springfield, burglary, continued.

Anderson Laurore, 41, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Darius E. Powell, 26, of Springfield, strangulation, continued.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of Springfield, attempted burglary, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service/10%.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 43, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains 10000 community service/10%, felonious assault/weapon, continued.

Amanda Stryker, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jeremiah A. Vogt, 22, of Richwood, request for bail, continued.

Blake A. Brown, 23, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Andrew M. Collins, 25, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, vandalism, continued, resisting arrest, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, child endangering, continued, assault, continued.

Akeem Alajauwan Colquitt, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Alan J. Moore, 43, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cody T. Spriggs, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Danielle P. Waller, 31, of Springfield, child endangering, continued.

Nathan A. White Jr., 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Heather M. Wood, 45, of New Carlisle, misuse of credit card, bench warrant ordered.