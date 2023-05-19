Mark T. Gray, 41, of 2326 Irwin Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Mark Lebaroff.

Gayla D. Morris, 34, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., theft, dismissed.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, bench warrant ordered.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, headlights required, bench warrant ordered.

Jermaine Defore, 27, of Fairborn, obstruct official business, dismissed, driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due by Jan. 23, 2024 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $500, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due by Jan. 23, 2024, fined $25, disregard of safety, guilty, fined $50.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 49, of 1610 Lexington, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Carl E. Hallen, 49, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Melissa D. Higgins, 38, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment treatment and follow up, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $375.

Anthony D. Hobbs, 50, of Columbus, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $150.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 33, of 2845 Columbus Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Richard L. Miller II, 44, of 1418 Lagonda Ave Upper, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, supervision fees to be paid in probation, probation is ISP, required to complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment treatment followup, administrative license suspension terminated, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $550, fail stop/yield stop sign, guilty, fine due by end of probation, fined $150.

Brock J. Raines, 43, of 2182 Ballentine Pike, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, may perform 30 hours community service in lieu of fine and costs, defendant report to probation for community service sign up on 5/22/23, fined $100.

Marcus L. A. Suttles, 45, of 368 Glenn Ave., amended to disorderly, guilty, fine and costs due by 9/19/23 need not appear if public defender in full, fined $150.