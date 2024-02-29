Jykeera N. Jones, 26, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Vickie L. Kavanagh, 38, of 513 N. Race St., falsification, guilty, guilty, 7 days of jail, 7 days concurrent with “c”, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 7 days of jail, credit for time served, concurrent with “a” charge.

Keaton S. Riley, 21, of Frazysburg, FTSAA, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Mariah K. M. Sprinkle, 21, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 812, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $100,000.

Aaron Harris, 29, of Vandalia, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Tre’Shawn D. Nickell, 22, of 5310 Stoneridge Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, fined $375, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road B, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jordan T. Powell, 19, of 826 Eastmoor Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, fined $375.

Jamie G. Weaton, 22, of 3895 Cabot Drive, Apt. R, OVI, guilty.

Leslie H. Workman, 40, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Makayla L. Jones, 22, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Lattimore, 53, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Allan D. E. Riggins III, 25, of 1102 N. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samuel J. Todd, 63, of 1177 Farlow St., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, drive without valid license, dismissed, red light, dismissed.

Wright S. Dawn, 20, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.