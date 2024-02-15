Darius A. Grable, 34, of 1404 Delta Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ricky E. Kidd, 41, of South Charleston, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Laura M. Marsh, 47, of 2322 Kenton St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Keaton S. Riley, 21, of Frazeysburg, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, continued, refused to attend court, refused public defender, bond $1,000.

James R. Williams, 53, of 1115 Clifton Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles D. Blanton II, 36, of 1306 Rebert Pike, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Buffee L. Reigelsperger, 47, of 625 Old Mill Road, attempt, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 48, of New Market, TN, OVI, dismissed.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 26 days suspended, 64 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, scram monitor required as condition of probation, defendant ordered to pay fine and costs in 30 days, fined $100, criminal damaging, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 26 days suspended, 64 days credit for time served, concurrent.

Donald E. May, 39, of 537 E. John St., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 48, of New Market, TN, OVI, continued, attend 3 day program.

Andrew L. Hunt, 29, of 1045 Santa Monica Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $500, failure to control, dismissed.