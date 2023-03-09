Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of 4059 Lower Valley Pike, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 42, of 146 Highview Ave., theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Bryant Cavitt, 20, of 526 W. Pleasant St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Taylor Cotton, 24, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mya M Mccallister, 19, of 1026 Woodlawn, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen D. Phillips, 51, of 830 W. Main St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Bradley Reinhardt, 51, of 315 S. Burnett Road #605, OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 120 days of jail with 115 days suspended, no further offenses, fined $375, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

Bradley Reinhardt D, 51, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 605, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William W. Rice, 28, of 906 S. Burnett Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dale Richards, 53, of 501 W. High Street, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jackie D. Spencer III, 25, of 808 S. Center St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy L. White, 34, of 4100 W. Third St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, disorderly, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 38, of 315 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 31 days suspended, 29 days credit for time served, fine and costs and restitution due by 3/5/24 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $500.

Amanda Fultz, 42, of Enon, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation concurrent with 22TRC07220, probation is ISP, fine and costs due by end of probation, no additional cost for probation, fined $100, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, probation fee to be paid in probation department, probation is ISP, must complete alcohol/drug assessment, any probation violation may result in scram at defendant’s cost, court may consider early termination on operator’s license suspended, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

David W. Nelson, 24, of 2153 S. Yellow Springs St., violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 19 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine and costs due by 9/19/23 @ 8:45 a.m., fined $150.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.