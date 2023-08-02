Cases called included:

Cassie R. Davis, 36, of 61 1st St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda M. Harvel, 35, of 1621 Overlook Drive, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $50,000, stop sign, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Tommy L. Kelly, 50, of 411 E. Cassilly, strangulation, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Anthony E. Parkerdward, 40, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Rahn Z. Poole, 30, of 2015 Irwin Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jaronte Tilman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Deja T. L. Yates, 21, of Cincinnati, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brocke S. Cook, 35, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, dismissed.

Joshua C. Harrow Jr., 19, of Columbus, theft, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Lori L. Hoge, 52, of Waverly, have weapons/under disability, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

George D. Brent, 43, improper discharge firearms, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed.

IvAn S. D. Cameron, 23, of 1884 Lincoln Park Circle, strangulation, dismissed.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4299 W. Ridgewood Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Kephart, 33, of 1662 Edwards Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Emmylee E. Lane, 19, of Huber Heights, theft, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 56, of 3340 Tamarack Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamie L. Morales, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mckenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, backing/starting, dismissed.

Douglas P. Rogers, 26, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffrey J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, expired registration, bench warrant ordered.

Katherine S. Schofield, 28, of 1815 Warder St., menacing amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Lariah D. Vannoy, 20, of 3146 Nantucket St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, dismissed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 35, of 2980 Selma Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of 420 Rice St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamie Morales-Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jonathan W. Scurlock, 23, of 205 N. Florence St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin Seeger, 32, of New Carlisle, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.