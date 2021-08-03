Cases called included:
Gary Dale Boyd Jr., 47, of Dayton, OH, warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.
Trevor A. Crossley, 23, of Medway, OH, OVI, guilty, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.
Bradley J. Dunn, 27, of 145 W. Grand Ave., request for bail, continued, bond $3,000.
Courtney M. Kettlehake, 27, of 2414 Mayfair Drive, obstruct official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Taquela T. Parker, 20, of Dayton, OH, operating without valid OL, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $75, child restraint, guilty, assessed costs $30.
Justin S. Price, 43, of 25 W. Cassilly St., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted.
Andrea R. Richardson, 19, of 506 Mt. Vernon St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.
Christy J. L. Smith, 24, of S. Vienna, OH, warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $1,000.
Christy Jo Stiltner, 24, of South Vienna, OH, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.