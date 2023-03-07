X
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
Cases called included:

Timothy Arms, 62, of South Charleston, wildlife violation, no contest, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no further violations 2 years, fine and costs to be paid within 30 days, assessed costs $250.

Stephen M. Castle, 52, of 327 Lyle Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Kyle Horner, 40, of South Charleston, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with Dakota Lambert, public defender appointed.

Bradley D. Reinhardt, 51, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 605, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jennifer R. Shively, 34, address unknown, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Lynnaya M. Taylor, 18, of 528 W. Harding Road #15, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Allen E. West Jr., 63, of 374 Raffensberger Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

