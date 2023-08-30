Cases called included:

Chelce R. Keck, 24, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin C. Koehler, 43, of 3644 New Carlisle Pike, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of 123 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jalil T. Thomas, 27, of 132 Seever St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Worley, 41, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustan D. Conley, 28, request for bail, dismissed.

Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of 421 W. Liberty St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Stacey N. Fulco, 22, of 1506 Mound St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle Robinson, 28, of 2102 N. Hadley Road, OVI, continued, public defender appointed

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 1255 W. Penn St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Shannon E. Bailey, 45, of 2566 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive. on right, dismissed.

Triavona D. Day, 44, of 212 W. Parkwood Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

James R. Hughes II, 53, of 2818 Maplewood Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed

Robby A. Madden, 37, of Columbus, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Journey A. Powellnn, 23, of Urbana, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Tamara K. Shonkwiler, 50, of 1886 Lincoln Park Cir, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Erica M. Mitchell, 24, of New Carlisle, disrupting public serv., bench warrant ordered.

Joseph A. Springer Jr., 23, of Enon, disrupting pub. service, continued, DNQ public defender, 3rd party contact only for child care arrangements.