Zane H. Conley, 22, of Springfield, felonious assault with a weapon, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, bond $25,000, discharge of firearms, innocent, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued.

Jacob Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to reinstate license, innocent, continued, physical control, innocent, continued.

Caitlin N. Cutlip, 123, of Springfield, felonious assault with a weapon, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Jean M. Duplessy, 42, of Springfield, child endangering, innocent, continued, OVI (two counts), innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued, speed for conditions, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 38, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Makayla L. Jones, 22, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued.

Justin R. Morgan, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued.

Charles B. Pillers Jr., 55, of 817 E. Columbia St., theft, innocent, continued.

Nickie C. Singh, 37, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, no contact order.

Duane A. Toliver, 19, of Springfield, felonious assault with a weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of Springfield, theft (four counts), continued, falsification, continued, possession of criminal tools (two counts).

April D Campbell, 31, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Tiara M. J. Coberly, 21, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued.

Richard Arlo Compton, 39, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Megan E. Foster, 39, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Jesse R. Gonzalez, 24, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Christina L. Hubert, 18, of Delphos, theft, continued.

Kiara S Mingo, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

April D. Campbell, 31, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Rebecca N. Dixon, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, theft, continued.

Norman L. Gray, 34, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Charlene M. Moore, 50, of Springfield, theft, continued.

James R. Owen, 35, of Springfield, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $400.

Robert Perdue, 34, of Springfield, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Cameron D. Taylor, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Regina B. Yolonda, 63, of Cedarville, failure to comply, continued, falsification, continued, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued.

Jessika N. Brewer, 33, of 426 Linden Avenue, assault, continued.

Riley J. Burgin, 19, of Dayton, theft, continued.

Ashleigh N. Mason, 34, of Springfield, illegal sale tobacco product, continued.

Brooks A. Portman, 41, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Helen Rickert, 64, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of Springfield, theft (two counts), bench warrant ordered.

Tevin L. Stewart, 30, of Springfield, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served.

Jamel A. Williams, 38, of Columbus, physical control, continued.

Sunny D. Wright, 19, of Dayton, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Jessica R. Zukovic, 34, of Springfield, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, theft, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.