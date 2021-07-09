Cases called include:
Christian L. Stevens, 24, of 2650 E. High St. Apt 140, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conditioned of bond, bond $2,500.
Julien L. Williams, 25, of 1775 Woodward Ave., assault, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, refused PD, concurrent with felony sentence.
Matthew J. Burton, 31, of 617 N. Belmont Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed.
Damien C. Marlowe, 37, of 18 S. Shaffer St., violated protection order, continued, PD appointed, no contact.
John Curtis Nall, 36, of 2520 Olathe St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.
Jermaine A. Peterson, 36, of 2088 S. Center Blvd., failure to comply, continued, PD appointed.