Cases called included:

Roger L. Clarkston II, 37, of , theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 37, request for bail, innocent, continued, refused to waive extradition, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 37, of 137 S. Western Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Kahnia Clay, 19, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 21, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, offenses/underage persons, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $150.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 21, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin W. Mathers, 34, of 2403 Vanburen Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31, of South Charleston, possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Juan Pascual, 31, of 1512 Clay St., OVI, guilty, continued, 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Mario V. Perez, 20, of 1578 Highland Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Kasandra C. Smith, 24, of 1300 Cedarview Drive W., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Heidi J. Sparks, 43, of 3209 S. Yellow Springs St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua D. Suttles, 40, of 315 W. Liberty St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Justin J. Biles, 37, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley D. Hughes, 30, of 2128 Boda St., criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 24 months of probation, pay $1000 restitution today/$150 month due by 6/28/25, pay fines and costs in full/no further offenses of any kind, mental health treatment, fined $200.

Taelor B. Mcdanel, 22, of 23 W. Northern Ave., Apt. C, child endangering, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, complete treatment program/no new offenses, no alcohol or illegal drug use, obtain driver’s intervention program, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Jose C. Caraballo, 28, of 14 E. North St., child endangering, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on condition payment of fine and costs and reinstate, license within one year, cost of supervision paid directly to probation, probation will terminate if license reinstated, earlier. probation primary purpose is to ensure, license reinstatement and timely payment of fine and costs, fined $250.

Anthony A. Collins, 31, of 408 E. Madison Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 25 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine and costs suspended due to indigency, probation is ISP, must have mental health & drug/alcohol assessment, probation commences upon being released for treatment, restitution due by end of probation.

Anthony A. Collins, 31, of 408 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wisner Estimable, 40, of 1581 Karr St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn R. Fritz, 51, of Huber Heights, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Nakeya A. Guyton, 32, of 1714 Tarimore Drive, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due by August 15, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $50, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Dylan M. Lower, 24, of 2843 Ash Dr, theft, dismissed.

Charles J. Pyles, 45, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, theft, guilty, 100 days of jail, 28 days credit for time served, fine and costs suspended as defendant indigent.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of 609 S. Arlington Ave., theft, guilty.

Kyle S Travis, 35, of 1112 Selma Road, aggravated menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due by august 9, 2023 @ 8:45am, fined $150, domestic violence, dismissed.