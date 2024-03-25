Sarah M. Cole, 36, of Dayton, OVI/blood, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kellen M. Etherington, 21, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond remains $1,500 community service.

Tyler J. Foster, 26, of Trenton, immunity prohibited condition, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address prior to release, bond $1,000.

Douglas P. Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Tiffney A. Sandlin, 52, of 209 White Cliffs Court, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Lora Smith, 35, of 1882 S. Belmont Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Rita L. Carnley, 55, of 1496 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond with address provided.

Rebekah J. Cullum, 50, of 501 W. High St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Mason E. Hagans, 29, of 238 W. Auburn Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Francine M. Vincent, 39, of 2956 Vester Ave., Apt. C, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandon L. Dunlap Sr., 35, of 814 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Cassandra L .Roberts, 42, of New Carlisle, assault amended to negligent assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Jeffery L. Cameron, 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Tina Cheek, 47, of 821 Champaign Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Christopher Combs, 34, of 310 Garfield St., request for bail, dismissed.

Janice Garrett, 28, of Chicago, IL, fugitive, dismissed.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brook J. Smith, 41, of Columbus, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail, assault, guilty, unknown sentence, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail, concurrent with A charge, domestic violence, guilty, unknown sentence.

Nicholas Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn, request for bail, dismissed.

John E. Hill Jr., 63, of 1419 Parkridge Drive, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $525.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 37, of 948 Sunset Ave., dismissed - prosecutor request.