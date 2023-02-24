Tiffany A. Higgins, 37, of 1221 Heard Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, bond $2,500.

Leah R. Holbrook, 23, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued.

Joseph Wilbert, 34, of 730 Rubsann, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, no contact with Kerline Ambrise, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with Kerline Ambrise, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard A. Beverly, 35, of London, vandalism, continued, public defender appointed.

Jack K. Storrs, 19, of 824 Woodlawn Ave. #251, criminal mischief, continued.

Clova M. Adamson, 42, of New Carlisle, child endangering, dismissed.

Ebon M. Cherry, 49, of 233 N. Race St., criminal damaging, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Robert L. Dooley Jr., 22, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, cost of supervision to be paid to probation department, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no same/similar or driving offenses for 1 year, find employment, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $375, OVI, dismissed.

James J. Fout, 39, of 1938 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violate temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $500, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Cody S. Havenshawn, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $500.

Jeff Henry, 25, of 728 Rubsam Ave., OVI, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, no same, similar or license offenses, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Janeal J. Hillard, 20, of 1618 S. Limestone St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond set as “no bond no oi”.

Paris James, 30, of 1205 Burt St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kalaysha Limpreux, 21, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charley Prater, 28, of 1719 Mound St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.