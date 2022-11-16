Cases called included:
Talaya D. N. Cunningham, 24, of 2014 Superior Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Shawnda M. Mcafee, 48, of 22 1/2 Howard St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
James A. Phipps, 30, of 2014 Superior Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Anthony A. Simmons Sr., 38, of 124 Shaffer Ave., bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty, warrant ordered.
Mary J. Vibbert, 18, of 620 S. Lowry Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, guilty, PSI.
Ricole L. Curtis, 43, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Steven L. Portis, 50, of 1720 Tarimore Drive, robbery, continued, PD appointed.
Joseph Volkert, 51, of Danville, IL, violation of TPO/CPO, bench warrant ordered.
Courtney Hayworth, 45, of Hilliard, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, expired registration, bench warrant ordered.
Treon W. Hutchins, 20, of 1538 W. Clark St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.
Kevin L. Kerns, 42, of Dayton, OH, theft, dismissed.
Bennie King IV, 31, of 1440 Woodward Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Nicholas A. Lannom, 24, of 1556 Kenwood Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.
Christopher A. Barr, 53, of 721 Kenton St., aggravated robbery, dismissed.
Kacie L. Boring, 28, of 640 Cedar St., obstructing justice, continued, PD appointed.
Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Plesant St., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.
Vernon Hunt, 48, of 3262 Revels St., assault, continued, NAPT.
Dion R. Malcom, 33, of 22 S. Shaffer St., Apt. A, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.