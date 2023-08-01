Cases called included:
Benjamin T. Fisher II, 57, of 231 S. Shaffer St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Joshua C. Harrow Jr., 19, of Columbus, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.
Emmylee E. Lane, 19, of Huber Heights, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.
Matthew E. Londergan Jr., 40, of 737 Patrick Road, domestic violence, continued, bond $10,000.
Anthony K. Ragland, 44, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Stacy Harrison or her children.
In Other News
1
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
2
TODAY: National Night Out event brings together community, Springfield...
3
Crash aftermath: More helicopters being used to treat area farm fields
4
Student-led youth group returns for new Clark County projects
5
Urbana’s $550K asphalt program will start next week