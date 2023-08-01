Cases called included:

Benjamin T. Fisher II, 57, of 231 S. Shaffer St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Joshua C. Harrow Jr., 19, of Columbus, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Emmylee E. Lane, 19, of Huber Heights, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be within 500 feet of Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Matthew E. Londergan Jr., 40, of 737 Patrick Road, domestic violence, continued, bond $10,000.

Anthony K. Ragland, 44, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Stacy Harrison or her children.