Nathan Pleasant, 29, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Leah Reed, bond $5,000, vandalism, continued, vandalism, continued, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Leah Reed, OR bond.

Richard R. White Jr., 36, of 1341 Vester Ave., Apt. D, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Billie M. Williams III, 36, of 570 Selma Road, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Andrew Rankin, 36, of Dover, OH, assault, continued, PD appointed.

John E. Dieter, 57, of 315 S. Douglas Ave., fugitive, continued, PD appointed.

Ilemeav Iorcy, 47, of 726 Rubsam St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Edric Ball Jr., 33, of 145 S. Light St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy E. Carey, 52, of 521 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 41, of 406 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mary C. Frye, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 801, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, fines and costs suspended due to indigency.

Peyton E. Hill, 29, of Columbus, OH, obstructing official business, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, OVI/breath, guilty, 180 days of jail with 174 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due by end of probation, fined $375, open container, dismissed.

Daivontay J. Hudson, 27, of 1413 Noel Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lawrence O. Mccray, 47, of 1716 Salem Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 43, of 229 Stanton Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail with 169 days suspended, 11 days credit for time served, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, defendant to have mental health assessment and follow up with treatment, defendant has developmental disabilities and is on social security.

William A. Metcalf, 60, of 2736 Springfield Xenia Road, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrea Mitchell, 63, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 63, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violation of TPO, dismissed, violate protection order, dismissed.

Verderly. Norvilus, 27, of 2936 Derr Road #210, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, ALS remains in effect, fined $250, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Nicholas L. Stinespring, 34, of Hamilton, OH, criminal trespass, guilty, fines and costs suspended due to indigency.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, jail concurrent with 22CRB02527, review on 2/21 to consider for ISP or drug court, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, jail concurrent with 22CRB02300, review 2/21/23 to consider for ISP or drug court.

Joshua Wilt, 40, of South Vienna, OH, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua C. Wilt, 40, of South Vienna, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days jail to report 1/23/23 at 9 a.m., ALS remains in effect, fined $375, stop after accident/injury, dismissed, 12 point suspension, dismissed, fines/pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, lanes of travel, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.