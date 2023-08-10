Cases called included:

Tavion W. Brooks, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued.

Derek L. Frederick, 28, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Latoya A. Gravely, 41, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to pay reinstatement fee, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Troy A. Hartman, 46, of Springfield, burglary, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonathan W. Higgenbotham, 57, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender, no contact condition of bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Brayden S. Hill, 21, of Urbana, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Carrington Holt, 37, of Springfield, failure to comply with law enforcement (three counts), innocent, continued.

David L. Jones, 50, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Johnathon Mathers, 37, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $1,500.

Keira D. Matlock, 25, of Springfield, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dennis B. Raver, 48, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, assault, continued.

Richard T. Acton, 43, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Samantha N. Martin, 19, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Chase Schmidt, 25, of Dayton, OVI, continued.

Dalton L. Smith, 30, of Springfield, vehicular manslaughter, continued.

Trevor W. Sutherland, 41, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days credit for time served, pay fine and costs by 9/7/23, suspend on one year law abiding condition, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $375.

Luke D. Holloway, 22, of Englewood, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 64, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Doreen M. Payne, 72, of Springfield, resisting arrest, continued, criminal trespass, continued, bench warrant ordered.

Erica R. Robinson, 44, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, theft, continued.

Donald E. Smith, 43, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Gregory T. Curlett, 32, of New Castle, DE, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Nayanna D. Darden, 21, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order.

Izaye Ys Eubanks, 21, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jennifer Green, 50, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Eric J. Hall, 56, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Tina C. Paulsen, 41, of Springfield, continued, OVI, continued, speed, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Kenneth S. Pigg, 65, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Tyler R. Roberts, 37, of Springfield, falsification, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, falsification, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.