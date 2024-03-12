Robert Baker, 46, of 120 Old Mill Road, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with victim.

William Bono Jr., 45, of 301 Roseland Ave. E, noise ordinance, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

William Bono Jr., 45, of 301 Roseland Ave. E, unreasonable noise, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryson O. Bullard, 44, of 1117 W. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Tina L. Carmosino, 47, of Hamilton, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher Combs, 34, of 310 Garfield St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Chris E. Dearmond Jr., 35, of 207 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeremy A. Edley, 51, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Norma L. Jones, 52, of 1500 S. Burnett, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Kenneth W. Kensington, 61, of Hastings, MI, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jacob I. Lannom, 23, of 804 W. High St., guilty, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, FTSAA, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, criminal trespass, no contest, continued, bond $1,500.

Robert A. Preston, 33, of 1605 Morgan St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ronald E. Ragland II, 46, of 1920 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed.

Curtis Whitmore, 41, of 305 Catherine St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Tyler S. Wilson, 31, of 305 Catherine St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,000.