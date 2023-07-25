Cases called included:

Alysha L. Austin, 28, of 1933 Cheviot Hills, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet of 702 Stanton Ave., bond $1,000.

Ivan S. D. Cameron, 23, of 1884 Lincoln Park Circle, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

James A. Craft, 30, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Travis A. Crowell, 28, fugitive, continued, bond $2,500.

Justin W. Mathers, 34, of 401 N. Western Ave., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Bryan C. Scott, 26, of 1307 Perry St., strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John M. Stevens, 62, of 627 Upper Valley Pike, violation of temporary protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Rasheedah G. Stream, 44, of 1936 Pompano St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 44, of 1936 Pompano St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 31, of 1010 N. Limestone Street, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.