Cases called included:

Nicole A. Bock, 47, of 6730 Dayton-Springfield Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed

Kervens Chery, 25, of 6730 Dayton-Springfield Road, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address before released, released on own recognizance bond.

Rider K. Johnson, 21, of New Paris, disrupting pub. service, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kyra N. Milton, 37, of Troy, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Sheldon Pack, 27, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no bond pending sentencing, theft, innocent, continued, no bond - pending sentencing, theft, guilty, continued, no bond pending sentencing, possession of criminal tools, guilty, continued, obstructing official business, guilty, continued, no bond pending sentencing.

Carl L. Tyree Jr., 55, of 4296 Old Columbus Road, menacing, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Craig N. Vance, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 211 S. Shaffer St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 317 W. Grand Ave., viol. protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Leslie H. Workman, 39, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael D. Boggs Jr., 18, of 1613 Maiden Lane, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kendra S. Keeran, 38, of 1756 Delaware Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 512 W. High St., arson, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jeremy E. Self, 38, of Xenia, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brittany R. Speakes, 35, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Damon W. Cooper, 46, of 2816 S. York Ave., assault, continued, no further incidents condition of released on own recognizance bond.

Ty’Keshia Crockran, 33, of 724 E. Northern Ave., inducing panic, bench warrant ordered.

James S. Joseph, 51, of Bellefontaine, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, dismissed.

Dustin N. Melson, 32, of 2150 W. Possum Road, request for bail, dismissed.

Christine A. Parsons, 41, of Chillicothe, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Christine A. Parsons, 41, of Chillicothe, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by Oct. 15, 2024, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed.

Earl Risner, 81, of 248 Floral Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Christy J. Stiltner, 26, of 1318 W. Jefferson, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jason M. Wile, 41, of 144 Gordon Road, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, vehicle immobilization 90 days 11/15/23-2/15/24, fine/costs due by Nov. 15, 2025, no driving offenses for 2 years, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.