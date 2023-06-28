Cases called included:

Maraulana X. Johnson, 52, of 2406 Beatrice St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of 2832 Dorothy Lane, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Antonio R. Leffel, 44, of 2850 E. Main St., Apt. 23, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Antonio R. Leffel, 44, of 31 N. Race St., public defender appointed, guilty, bond $1,000, guilty, guilty.

John Reedy, 38, of Catawba, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32, of West Liberty, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Joshua A. Young, 30, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Robert J. Davis, 38, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael A. Blanton, 43, of 218 S. Wittenberg, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed, no contact with Elizabeth Dunmire.

Brian K. Callison, 45, of 1066 N. Belmont Ave., aggravated vehicular assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, DUI-drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI/blood, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed - prosecutor request, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, driver license required, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Danyelle N. Everage, 34, of 1121 W. High St., Apt. Half, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Jauffet D. Harrington, 33, of 2041 Woodside Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Stephen A. Jackson, 25, of 3795 Springfield Jamestown Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stacy L. Leitch, 55, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., misuse credit cards, bench warrant ordered.

Arthur F. Ragland, 46, of 280 Franklin St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Reenie P. Upchurch, 43, of 232 W. Euclid Ave., assault amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, cost of supervision to be paid in probation department, defendant to have behavioral assessment if not already, must attend anger management, A. parenting class, programs as PO may recommend, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $100.

Donald E. Vance, 59, of 856 Jasper St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Donovan L. Voage, 38, of 2317 E. Home Road, theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $50.

Gabriel N. Winkler, 21, of 1608 Prospect St., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.