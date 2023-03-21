Cases called included:
William A. Hayes, 37, of 1914 Charles St., failure to disclose own personal information, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Adam K. Jordan, 40, of 305 E. Grand St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Tawon A. Loman, 34, of 1621 S. Grand Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Explosions, fire cause injuries on county property in Springfield
3
VOICES: Ohio needs to spend more on domestic violence services, to save...
4
Clark County Food Fiends founder: ‘There is so much love and compassion...
5
Good food turns into good deeds for Clark County Food Fiends