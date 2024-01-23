Shanna .M Douglas, 38, of 1249 Albemarie St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, warrant ordered.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1249 Albemarle Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 419 W. Mulberry St., public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sarah E. Knowlton, 29, of 302 E. Pleasant, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Nancy I. Mckinster, 37, of 763 Farlow Ave., probation violation warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Jacob A. Mcquiston, 35, aggravated menacing, continued, representing self, bond $5,000.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, assault, guilty, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Christian Pierre, 41, of 2580 N. Limestone, Apt. 205, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Tryquan M. Threats, 20, of 615 N. Mason St., criminal damaging, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tryquan M. Threats, 20, of 729 Rice St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.